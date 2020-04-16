Biloxi business owners close on their own terms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In a time of uncertainty for small businesses, there’s one in Biloxi that knows exactly what to do as a result of this coronavirus pandemic: shut down.
The Wayward Kraken was one of those rare businesses that thrived on a small but solid niche market.
“We’re a bar for nerds and geeks and dorks,” said co-owner L.B. Wilson.
It catered to the sci-fi lovers and gaming crowd.
This was Wilson’s dream.
“This is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done with my life,” he said. “This is the most enjoyable job I’ve ever had. It’s the most economic freedom I’ve ever had. It’s a great job, and we were looking forward, and all I see is empty rooms.”
He and co-owner Canonblue Lalley were planning for the future.
They are nearly debt free because since the business opened, they turned all assets back into paying the debt.
“Which we thought at the time was a very responsible and smart and forward-thinking thing to do,” Wilson said. “What it meant was when the COVID-19 thing hit us, instead of a year’s worth of liquid capital, we had 30 days.”
The numbers just weren’t adding up for a successful return.
“Even as the nightlife begins to recover in Biloxi, we only get a tiny sliver of the sliver that recovers,” he said. “And that won't be enough.”
Wilson and Lalley weren’t willing to go back into debt for as long as it would take to make money again. They would rather stop now while they are ahead.
“We’re not busted. We have 19, and we’re standing,” Wilson said. “We don’t want to take another card, man. Like, we know what’s coming in the deck. It’s far better for us sitting at a basically a zero debt balance to thank you all and move along.”
