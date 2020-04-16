Amber Alert in Ga. canceled, 2-year-old girl found

Amina Cole, a missing 2-year-old from Griffin, Ga., has been found, and the Amber Alert was canceled, officials said. Johnetta Taylor, 21, is a suspect in the abduction. (Source: MissingKids.org)
April 16, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 12:14 PM

(Gray News) - Officials in Georgia said a missing girl has been found and the Amber Alert issued for her is canceled.

Amina Cole, a 2-year-old from Griffin, Ga., was reported missing earlier Thursday. The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency said via Twitter that she has been located.

Griffin police said the suspect in the abduction, 21-year-old Johnetta Taylor, is in custody, per local reports.

Police are continuing to investigate the case and said they would provide a news release later in the day.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Griffin Police Department at 678-758-8739 or call 911.

