‘We wish we could’ve said bye’: Administrators and students react to school closures

Administrators and students react to school closures
By Tristan Ruppert | April 15, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 8:55 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Magnolia State will not be returning to the classroom for the rest of the academic year. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that schools will remain closed due to COVID-19.

The governor said it is up to individual school districts on how to best teach students moving forward.

Gulfport School District has moved their classes to an online learning platform and are on schedule to finish in late May. However, they are still offering hard copies of school work and lessons if desired.

Cars lined up outside Gulfport High on Tuesday to drop off students’ completed work, as well as pick up lesson plans for the next few weeks.

“Gov. Reeves made a good decision today," said Gulfport Superintendent Glen East. “Safety is first and he is trusting us to do what we need to do for our kids and I think we are going to rise to the occasion."

The fact that students and teachers won’t be returning to the classroom is a blow to many.

“You know, it’s tough. We heard the announcement today and we love what we do," said Gulfport High Principal Michael Lindsey. “You always have that hope, as dim as it was, that we would be able come back and get back in school for at least a short period of time. But I think it’s in the best interest of the health and safety of the kids that we don’t return.”

Students, especially seniors like Anniston Warrick, are devastated with the news.

The Ocean Springs High cheerleader and track star recently created a video that included her favorite memories of the shortened senior year.

i’m not sure if this is the end of our senior year. i’m not sure how long this will last, how many people it will affect, and if it will affect me personally. a lot of uncertainty lies ahead. but one thing that i’m sure of is that this was not a surprise to God. this is a part of his plan, and only he knows what will come out of it. i’m sure a lot of us have seen this scripture lately, but 2 Chronicles 7:13-14 states “when I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. “ Yes, maybe our senior year has been interrupted and maybe we won’t get to attend our last prom, senior trip, or even graduation, but we still hold something much greater than these earthly things. We hold His love in our hearts, and we need to reach out to him, asking for forgiveness. Do not fear a relationship with Him. it’s never too late I’m so thankful to have been able to spend my last school year how I did with people I will hold dearly forever song- places we won’t walk (bruno major)

“Obviously we’re all upset, you know, that’s like a major thing to take in, especially because we knew the end was coming but we didn’t know it was coming so soon," said Warrick. “So that last day, we wish we could’ve said bye to those friends we won’t see again, or tell our teachers how much of an impact they had on our life.”

Her comments reflect many seniors’ thoughts and, hopefully, others will take away a similar lesson from the experience.

“This whole experience has definitely taught me to really take the time that I have and make memories," said Warrick. “Don’t take that time for granted.”

Many districts are attempting to set up graduation ceremonies for their senior classes. As we learn of the events, we will share the information with you on air and online.

