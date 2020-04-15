‘We wish we could’ve said bye’: Administrators and students react to school closures

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Magnolia State will not be returning to the classroom for the rest of the academic year. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that schools will remain closed due to COVID-19.
The governor said it is up to individual school districts on how to best teach students moving forward.
Gulfport School District has moved their classes to an online learning platform and are on schedule to finish in late May. However, they are still offering hard copies of school work and lessons if desired.
Cars lined up outside Gulfport High on Tuesday to drop off students’ completed work, as well as pick up lesson plans for the next few weeks.
“Gov. Reeves made a good decision today," said Gulfport Superintendent Glen East. “Safety is first and he is trusting us to do what we need to do for our kids and I think we are going to rise to the occasion."
The fact that students and teachers won’t be returning to the classroom is a blow to many.
“You know, it’s tough. We heard the announcement today and we love what we do," said Gulfport High Principal Michael Lindsey. “You always have that hope, as dim as it was, that we would be able come back and get back in school for at least a short period of time. But I think it’s in the best interest of the health and safety of the kids that we don’t return.”
Students, especially seniors like Anniston Warrick, are devastated with the news.
The Ocean Springs High cheerleader and track star recently created a video that included her favorite memories of the shortened senior year.
“Obviously we’re all upset, you know, that’s like a major thing to take in, especially because we knew the end was coming but we didn’t know it was coming so soon," said Warrick. “So that last day, we wish we could’ve said bye to those friends we won’t see again, or tell our teachers how much of an impact they had on our life.”
Her comments reflect many seniors’ thoughts and, hopefully, others will take away a similar lesson from the experience.
“This whole experience has definitely taught me to really take the time that I have and make memories," said Warrick. “Don’t take that time for granted.”
Many districts are attempting to set up graduation ceremonies for their senior classes. As we learn of the events, we will share the information with you on air and online.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.