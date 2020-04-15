‘We wish we could’ve said bye’: Administrators and students react to school closures

i’m not sure if this is the end of our senior year. i’m not sure how long this will last, how many people it will affect, and if it will affect me personally. a lot of uncertainty lies ahead. but one thing that i’m sure of is that this was not a surprise to God. this is a part of his plan, and only he knows what will come out of it. i’m sure a lot of us have seen this scripture lately, but 2 Chronicles 7:13-14 states “when I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. “ Yes, maybe our senior year has been interrupted and maybe we won’t get to attend our last prom, senior trip, or even graduation, but we still hold something much greater than these earthly things. We hold His love in our hearts, and we need to reach out to him, asking for forgiveness. Do not fear a relationship with Him. it’s never too late I’m so thankful to have been able to spend my last school year how I did with people I will hold dearly forever song- places we won’t walk (bruno major)