Suspect captured after Biloxi police chase

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect, who was wanted in connection with an auto burglary incident that occurred on Tuesday, is now in police custody after leading Biloxi police on a chase Wednesday afternoon.
The chase began after police spotted the suspect around 2 p.m., a few blocks from Motsie Rd. According to police, the suspect ran, winding through parking lots and into neighborhoods. At some point, he got a ride and led police south of the Popp’s Ferry Bridge, where the suspect got out of the car and again ran through business parking lots.
The suspect was finally captured behind some businesses on Eisenhower Dr.
The name of the suspect, as well as their charges, have not yet been released by law enforcement.
