Pandemic can be ‘perfect storm’ for those battling addiction

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Addiction programs have been forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic. Counselors are no longer able to treat their clients in person, and like many others they have been forced to go virtual.
Many rehabilitation facilities and services are still doing everything they can to treat patients and help them through these tough times.
With so many components of people’s everyday lives canceled – school, sports, large gatherings – it’s causing many to feel isolated. Those feelings are something Home of Grace Executive Director Josh Barton says takes a toll on people already in the throes of addiction.
"For men and women who are dealing with addiction, for them to kind of isolate themselves is already a dangerous situation,” said Barton. “And then, for some of those individuals that now may start getting some of this financial relief, the combination of being depressed, isolated and lonely, and now an influx of money in your checking account is sometimes not a good situation. This is a perfect storm for those who are battling addictions." On March 17, Home of Grace announced it was suspending all recovery programs for current and future clients until further notice. However, like many, they have adapted for the times. "We've had to go virtual. In fact, because the Bacot McCarty Foundation helped us with some money, along with some others, we've bought laptops for all of our counselors. So, all of our counselors are working from home doing virtual individual counseling, group counseling. We have a media team now that is uploading all of our class group instruction stuff. So we're taking our entire program and going virtual with it. And so, it's forcing us to do things that we had not really thought about before but, hopefully, this will be a great resource for people for a long time afterward."
Home of Grace had 123 clients when COVID-19 started to shut things down. Currently, they are working with 117 of those clients virtually.
If you think you’re in need of addiction resources, you can go to Home of Grace’s website for more information on how to get help.
