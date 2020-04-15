Pandemic can be ‘perfect storm’ for those battling addiction

"For men and women who are dealing with addiction, for them to kind of isolate themselves is already a dangerous situation,” said Barton. “And then, for some of those individuals that now may start getting some of this financial relief, the combination of being depressed, isolated and lonely, and now an influx of money in your checking account is sometimes not a good situation. This is a perfect storm for those who are battling addictions." On March 17, Home of Grace announced it was suspending all recovery programs for current and future clients until further notice. However, like many, they have adapted for the times. "We've had to go virtual. In fact, because the Bacot McCarty Foundation helped us with some money, along with some others, we've bought laptops for all of our counselors. So, all of our counselors are working from home doing virtual individual counseling, group counseling. We have a media team now that is uploading all of our class group instruction stuff. So we're taking our entire program and going virtual with it. And so, it's forcing us to do things that we had not really thought about before but, hopefully, this will be a great resource for people for a long time afterward."