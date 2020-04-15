New Zealand prime minister, cabinet take pay cuts because of coronavirus

(AP/Gray News) - Top New Zealand officials are taking a 20% pay cut for six months in acknowledgment of people’s sacrifices in dealing with the coronavirus.
“We acknowledge New Zealanders who are reliant on wage subsidies, taking pay cuts, and losing their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Ardern said at a Wednesday news conference.
“Today, I can confirm that myself and government ministers and public service chief executives will take a 20% pay cut for the next six months.”
Opposition leader Simon Bridges has volunteered to join as well, she said.
Ardern said it wouldn’t apply to any front-line staff such as doctors and nurses.
