Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash near his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the 36-year-old Jackson was killed Sunday night when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital. The crash remains under investigation. Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. He was part of Seattle’s Super Bowl championship team in 2014 as Russell Wilson’s backup. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson “a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”