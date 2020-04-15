Gulfport mayor extends citywide curfew

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A citywide curfew put in place last month in Gulfport has been extended.
Mayor Billy Hewes issued a supplement to his original proclamation ordering the stay-at-home order for Gulfport residents and businesses.
The original order went into effect on March 31, placing a curfew across the city between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. That curfew has been extended until further notice, states the proclamation.
The curfew applies to all individuals, with the exception of medical professionals and first responders. It also restricts activities and businesses allowed to stay in operation throughout the city, as well as enforces consequences for establishments that ignore social distancing protocols and allow the gathering of groups.
Additionally, the order also says residents must limit activities beyond essential needs and stay home. It also advises businesses to “open if necessary; close where possible.”
For a more detailed list of what the full proclamation entails, click HERE.
