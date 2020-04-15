Could the vaccine for COVID-19 be discovered right here in Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Could a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus be discovered right here in Mississippi?
Physicians at UMMC are working toward that goal with clinical trials involving patients with COVID-19.
Wednesday, officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center announced they are conducting trials to treat the respiratory virus.
The academic medical facility will launch nine trials in the next two weeks. One will focus on the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine.
“It modulates the immune system, and there were some early reports that it may have some good effects on patients with COVID-19,” said UMMC’s Chairman of Emergency Medicine Dr. Alan Jones.
“Recently there have been several reports that have suggested that maybe it does not. Perhaps even it’s detrimental. We do know that there are some side effects associated with it," he continued.
Pediatric and adult patients will participate in the clinical trials. The testing and research will involve those positive for COVID-19 from the early stages to ICU patients.
“Just as we did in assisting with off-site sample collections, developing our own in-house testing capabilities we want these treatment trials to serve as a resource for the healthcare services of the entire state,” said Dr. Richard Summers, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research.
Included is testing on an antiviral drug derived from those who no longer have the coronavirus.
Doctors say they have produced antibodies against the virus which can be found in their plasma.
“It neutralizes the affect of the virus and now we’re engaging volunteers from the community who have recovered and would like to be involved at potential donors of plasma,” said Dr. Gailen Marshall, Medical Director for Clinical Research.
The medical center also announced the opening of a respiratory clinic for pediatrics and adults. Its intent is to evaluation patients with respiratory diseases concerned that they have COVID-19.
The center opened Friday with 12 patients. Twelve more entered Tuesday.
