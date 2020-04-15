Cool, refreshing, and breezy today

It’s turning out to be a beautiful afternoon! Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a refreshing northeast breeze. It will stay sunny.
We’ll be chilly and dry tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs on Thursday will reach the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will stay low.
We’ll have an increase in the humidity on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible. Scattered showers will be possible through Saturday and Sunday. It will be warm and humid with highs near 80.
