Coast librarian, mom creates schedule to help parents with at-home learning

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Parents will have to navigate the challenge of homeschooling for a bit longer.
Governor Tate Reeves announced this week that Mississippi’s schools will remain closed.
Dr. Keshia Gaines is an elementary school teacher and library media specialist, so she knows how things work in the classroom. But as the realization settles in that parents will be filling the role as “teacher” for a few more weeks, Gaines has decided to help out.
She came up with a learn-at-home schedule that she says can be a big help.
“School children have a routine. So at home, parents should continue some type of routine to make sure that their child is learning,” she said.
The schedule is broken down hour by hour, including time for reading, vocabulary, math, lunch, and even art and physical education.
“It helps a lot because we’re able to take the resources that we have and look at the schedule and see how to fit it into the day. It just adds extra structure and it makes the homeschooling feel a little bit more like a real school,” said Dr. Gaines.
Dr. Gaines said the schedule can be used as-is or as a template and starting point for parents to modify for their own needs.
The other advice she has for parents is to use the resources that are already readily available in the home.
“At home, there’s a lot of teachable moments that we don’t have inside the classroom, so just use what you have," she said.
She said she knows this can be a stressful time for parents, but it doesn’t have to be.
“If you use something basic like a template, like this or a structure and routine, I think that it’ll turn out just fine.”
The schedule can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.