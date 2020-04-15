Coast fire departments plan to distribute hand sanitizer to residents

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Jackson County, local businesses are taking steps to help stop the spread.
Family Frozen Foods is partnering with Merchants and Marine Bank to donate 55-gallon barrels of hand sanitizer to fire departments in Moss Point, Pascagoula, Gautier and Ocean Springs.
The fire departments will have a filling station for people to drive up and fill a bottle with up to eight ounces of hand sanitizer.
“From what we’ve been told, and what we found out is, there’s not much around. It’s hard to get," said Terry Jackson. "That’s the only thing that I felt like we could do that really could make a difference is get this in people’s hands.”
Jackson is the owner of Family Frozen Foods— a store that has been in business for over 40 years.
“I asked the fire departments to help because they’re properly trained on how to use PPE and can keep them safe, as well as the citizens that they’re going to be distributing it to,” said Jackson.
President and CEO, Clayton Legear, is proud to have the opportunity to help business and community members.
“We are doing lots of things, be it giving support to businesses like Terry Jackson and Family Frozen, who find ways to give back," said Legear.
Merchants and Marine Bank is taking even more steps to help people on the front lines.
“We’ve also constructed a sewing studio in the bank, so we are making masks to donate to first responders and medical professionals and people who are in need,” said Legear.
Pascagoula Fire Department distributed its hand sanitizer on Wednesday.
The Moss Point Fire Department will have a hand sanitizer filling station set up in the parking lot across from City Hall, on Wednesday, April 22nd, from 12:00 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Fire departments in Ocean Springs and Gautier are still working to set up a date and time to give away the hand sanitizer.
