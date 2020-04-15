Cars line up around the corner for Picayune’s Farmers Market

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -A few small businesses in the Picayune area are able to keep going right now, thanks to essential needs like fruits and vegetables. They come from all over to shop—six feet apart— at the city’s re-opened farmers market.
The setup attracts customers with a car side, drive-thru social-distancing service. It’s so appealing to consumers that Mike Juneau and his colleagues have to run three lines into one to keep traffic moving.
Juneau and Picayune city leaders opened the market back up a week ago, and now, it’s the area’s go-to spot for fruits, vegetables, meats, and other items from nature’s bounty.
“It gives the local producers somewhere to sell their products. And it gives the community something else to look forward to, and it keeps them out of stores and it keeps them spaced,” Juneau said. “Coming here, it makes things even more normal for us, and it kind of gives you a break from the chaos.”
In other words, it’s a perfect scenario for Pearl River County, an area that’s been hit hard with COVID-19 cases and deaths.
“We’ve got long lines coming. We are social distancing. You’re not getting out of your car; it’s the open air,” said Jim Luke, Picayune city manager.
The farmers market is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.