Business at Cooper’s Bayou View Service Station is slow, but still cranking

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cooper’s Bayou View Service Station in Gulfport is one of a few small businesses still operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while the beloved neighborhood station still gets some business, the bays are open more often than they are filled.
“It’s slow,” said manager James Jacobs. “We’ve been slow since this started.”
A tire repair here.
And a full-service gas fill up there.
“We’re still selling a pretty good amount of gas on full-serve and self-serve side,” Jacobs said.
But mechanical work isn't what it used to be.
“I guess it’s a factor of people not getting out as much so, they’re not needing the repair work on their vehicles,” he said. “And also, people just afraid to be in public places.”
At best, business is now hit-and-miss for the popular and long-time service station.
“One day, you’ll be fairly busy. The next day, it’s dead... We’re still doing quite a few oil changes. We’re doing some brake work, stuff like that. But it has definitely slowed down, when you’re talking about the work that we were doing to what we’re doing now.”
Jacobs has had to make changes just like other businesses that remain open.
The lobby is closed to the public. Customers now pay at their cars.
And pickup and drop off services for customers have stopped.
But Jacobs said the station is well-positioned to muscle through this pandemic.
“It’s tight right now, but we’ll be here for the foreseeable future.”
