Brett Favre sends message of hope to Flowood senior community

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents at The Blake at Flowood, a senior living community, received a special message from a Hall of Fame quarterback.
Favre, the Mississippi-born legendary quarterback, filmed a quick video for those living there as they struggle through tough times related to COVID-19.
“I just wanted to encourage you – the staff – to keep doing what you’re doing. Many people appreciate the work that you’re doing, and I know it’s difficult,” said Brett Favre in a video sent to Chad Polk, Executive Director at The Blake at Flowood. “These are unprecedented times, but what you’re doing is heroic and I know it’s not the safest thing as well. Thank you to the bottom of my heart.”
The Blake says none of their staff or residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
