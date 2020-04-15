Breezy at times. Cooler & pleasantly dry.

A northerly breeze is keeping us cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 40s. High pressure brings another nice and dry with afternoon highs a bit cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tomorrow will be dry again. But, we’ll notice increasing humidity by Friday into the weekend. This added moisture could lead to wet weather at times on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, models are showing the WLOX area’s best rain chances mainly on Sunday as a rain system moves in from the west. Rain should clear out next Monday as dry high pressure arrives.