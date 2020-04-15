Biloxi restaurant takes advantage of dining room shut down to do remodeling

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some local restaurants have been forced to make changes to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic, while others closed completely. After making changes to the market— adding a hookah lounge last year— Adair Jones decided now was the time to update his cafe experience.
“We are using the time off from this whole debacle to remodel the dining room side and give it a nice look. Last year, we created a hookah lounge on the market side. That allowed us to open up seven days a week but, after doing that, we realized that it’s gonna be really challenging for us to remodel and give ourselves a fresh new look in the dining room side," Jones said.
The inspiration for the new look came naturally.
“The Mediterranean style and feel and look. Some people when you say, ‘Mediterranean’ they think just ‘Middle East,’ or just ‘North Africa’ or just ‘South Europe,’ but it’s all of that together. So I’m trying to bring in influences of every region into one style," said Jones.
Remodeling the dining room won’t be the only change Sophi’s fans can expect when the doors reopen.
“We’re gonna update the menu. We’re gonna add a few things. We’re not gonna take away anything. There’s something on the menu for everybody and we don’t wanna take that away. We’re able to handle a few more items, one being the souvlaki sandwich. Our market’s gonna expand as well. We’ll have a bunch of spices and other products to really fulfill the market side. When the ban is lifted, come on by," Jones told WLOX.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.