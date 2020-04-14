Three men charged after fatal drive-by shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three men were arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting that occurred Monday, April 13th.
On Tuesday, Michael King, 18, and Semaj Taylor, 18 were taken into custody by the Gulfport Police Department, with King being charged with one count of drive-by and Taylor charged with accessory after the fact. Demetrius Coleman Jr. also was also charged with one count of drive-by.
Officers at the Gulfport Police Department arrived to the scene, located on Klein Rd., Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., where they discovered Kameron Bettis, 19, had been taken to a local hospital due to a gunshot wound.
According to Gulfport Police, Bettis was airlifted to the University of Southern Alabama and later passed away from his injuries caused by the drive-by shooting.
Coleman Jr. and King both had their bonds set at $500,000, while Taylor’s bond was set at $250,000.
The Gulfport Police Department asks that anyone, who has information regarding this incident, reach out to them at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.