‘Religious institutions must not be singled out for special burdens,’ says Attorney General about Greenville church fines

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLOX) - On April 10, the Temple Baptist Church in Greenville held a drive-in church service, and police started handing out $500 fines. Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr spoke out, saying the fines should not have been given out.
“The City of Greenville fined congregants $500 per person for attending these parking lot services – while permitting citizens to attend nearby drive-in restaurants, even with their windows open. The City appears to have thereby singled churches out as the only essential service (as designated by the state of Mississippi) that may not operate despite following all CDC and state recommendations regarding social distancing,” Barr said in his statement.
A statement of interest was also filed by the Department, backing the Greenville church that held the service with congregants listening on their car radios.
“The United States has a substantial interest in the preservation of its citizens’ fundamental right to the free exercise of religion, expressly protected by the First Amendment. To that end, the United States regularly files statements of interest and amicus briefs on important issues of religious liberty in courts at every level, from trial courts to the Supreme Court of the United States,” the statement said.
The City of Greenville has since revoked the fines; however, the order set in place will continue to be implemented.
The importance of religious services and how amid the pandemic, religious worship is still a huge part of Americans’ lives, and Barr noted, the “government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity.”
While coronavirus cases continue to grow daily, social distancing should still be enforced. He noted that citizens should do their part and follow CDC guidelines, as well as instruction from local and state authorities.
He concluded his statement, emphasizing his point that religious freedom is a right that will remain protected by the United States Department of Justice. Discrimination against religious activities is what he hopes will be avoided.
To read Barr’s statement in its entirety, click here.
