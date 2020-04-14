Pups inspire smiles during visit with seniors at Ocean Springs care facility

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Staying socially distant while still bringing smiles to people’s faces. That was the goal of some furry volunteers who made a trip to a senior care facility on Monday.
Seven dogs visited Ocean Springs Health and Rehabilitation to give the residents there a bit of happiness.
The pups were brought to the facility by Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care. Although they couldn’t bring the animals inside, the dogs were walked around the home so residents could see them through the windows.
Because senior care facilities have been locked down, their residents need some extra attention to stave off loneliness, and they say dogs are the perfect antidote.
“They show so much love,” said Michelle Carroll with Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care. “They don’t hold anything against anybody. They’ve always got a smile on their face, and when they see people, just as they light up, the puppies seem to light up too.”
Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care says its members are willing to come to your facility free of charge to spread the smiles around. You can reach Palladium by calling 228-380-0796.
