Police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

By Joyce Philippe | April 14, 2020 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 6:19 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim told officers it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers taped off an area near Klein and Olivet streets in Gulfport to further investigate what happened.

Neighbors tell us they heard multiple gunshots and one person even said a bullet went through her home’s window. Fortunately, no one at that house was hurt.

The victim is currently at Garden Park Hospital but an update on his condition has not been released.

