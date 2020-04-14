Over 3,000 cases of coronavirus reported in the state. 441 are on the Coast.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi now has over 3,000 cases of the coronavirus, according to state health officials on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, April 14, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 3,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 145 new cases and 13 new deaths were reported Tuesday.
MSDH reports a total of 441 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That is up 35 cases from what was reported for the six coastal counties on Monday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 111 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 13, according to MSDH. Of those, 23 were South Mississippi residents.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH. In South Mississippi, there are a total of eight facilities that have reported outbreaks.
As of April 13, state health officials said there are 84 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 206 additional ICU beds available across the state.
Of the over 3,000 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 157 cases of COVID-19, making it the county with the third highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 263 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 188 cases.
The most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 903 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
To date, 73 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of those cases are seen in children ages 11-17.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 56.2% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 36.4% of the patients are white. A total of 67% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 occurred in people with cardiovascular disease.
As of April 12, a total of 37,733 tests were issued statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers.
As of April 13, a total of 9,660 tests have been administered for coronavirus by the MSDH lab. Of those tests, a total of 1,063 have came back positive.
As of April 13, the state reports that 29% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released. The number of recovery rates has also not been released by the health department.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.