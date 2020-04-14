Hancock County Multi-Purpose Arena on Kiln-Delisle Road to re-open

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Multi-Purpose Arena on Kiln-Delisle Road will re-open but under strict guidelines.
The board of supervisors voted Thursday four-to-one to reopen the outdoor arena but only for the use of individuals, not for events or shows. The opening of the arena will allow the boat launch to be open and give residents the chance to get some fresh air, said officials.
“The board of supervisors felt, you know, we’ve had a lot of beautiful weather here lately so they’ve reopened the boat launch for folks to access Jourdan River," said Hancock County Recreation Director Kevin Ladner. "Horse riding is a good outdoor activity that most people usually do by themselves - or one or two, not very large groups. We did not open it back up to events, large events. This is only for Hancock County residents to go out and exercise their horses.”
The motion restricts the use of the grounds to Hancock County residents only.
Ladner said that if people don’t adhere to the CDC guidelines of less than 10 people and staying six feet or more away from each other, the arena could close once again.
The Hancock County Multi-Purpose Arena is a covered arena that typically hosts rodeos, livestock shows, barrel racing competitions, sports motor cross, dog shows, food and music festivals, and the annual Hancock County Fair.
The outdoor arena sits on 80 acres of open and wooded fields. The facility features a covered main area, a lighted outside warm-up arena, livestock barn with 100 stalls, wash racks, training track with a four-horse walker, and camper hookups.
