Gulfport airport to receive nearly $21M in CARES funding

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will receive nearly $21 million from the CARES Act in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is part of $10 billion in funds being awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports affected by prevention of, preparation for, and response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gulfport’s airport is receiving the most funding from the CARES Act out of all of the airports in Mississippi. Out of the $34,855,031 being awarded to 73 airports across the Magnolia State, the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will receive $$20,979,795. The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport will receive $$8,561,630, which is the second highest amount in the state.
Two other South Mississippi airports are also on the list to receive funding. Both Stennis International in Hancock County and Trent Lott International in Jackson County will also receive $69,000 each.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the historic grant funding would be given to the Mississippi airports. It’s part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program , which is an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
View a list of Mississippi airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.
The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency.
The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.
