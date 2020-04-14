Gulfport airport to receive nearly $21M in CARES funding

Gulfport’s airport is receiving the most funding from the CARES Act out of all of the airports in Mississippi. Out of the $34,855,031 being awarded to 73 airports across the Magnolia State, the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will receive $$20,979,795. The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport will receive $$8,561,630, which is the second highest amount in the state.