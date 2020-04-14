Grocery stores surprise health care workers with free groceries

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Inspired by actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry, who paid for food for elderly and high-risk customers in 29 Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores, the company that owns Winn Dixie picked up the tab for those on the front line of the COVID pandemic. The four Winn Dixie stores on the Coast were part of the effort.
Southeastern Grocers stores Monday night in seven states, including the four Winn-Dixie stores on the Coast, surprised health care workers and first responders with free groceries.
“What an outstanding time to be able to do it with so many people at the forefront of this thing. So many people are facing this monster, and we just thought it was the right thing to do. It created a lot of excitement for our people,” said Keith Anderson, store manager of the Winn-Dixie in Long Beach.
Monday and Tuesday nights have been set aside from 8 until 9 p.m. for those on the front lines of the COVID battle. Anderson was happy to surprise a nurse Monday night at the Winn-Dixie when the store picked up the tab.
“It was just so exciting. Words can’t describe it. The male nurse, who was shopping, came through the line. I was talking and making conversation with him and thanking him for his service. He thanked us. I said, ‘Just to show you how much we appreciate you, I want to buy your groceries tonight.’ He was just speechless,” said Anderson.
The effort follows the “pay it forward” model. The company has established a special hour, from 7 until 8 a.m. Monday through Friday for senior shoppers, along with the program for healthcare workers and first responders.
It’s a sign that during these extraordinary times, everyone is willing to do their part and pitch in to help people get through the pandemic.
