Gov. Reeves creates commission for economic recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves is turning to business leaders around the state— charting a course for economic recovery in what is called “Restart Mississippi.”
In this commission, a committee made up of representatives from big and small businesses will work together to make recommendations on how to effectively re-open the economy.
“They will look at the impact on every industry on every geographical area and every community in our state because we know they won’t be the same. Each will require tailored solutions. They will help us transform and rebuild our economy in this new time, and they will be a source of wisdom for me independent of government as we consider how to help those most affected by this pandemic,” Reeves said.
The five-person “Restart Mississippi” executive committee includes Hancock Whitney President John Hairston, who told WLOX that he expects the mission will be to get everyone back to work, keep small businesses sustainable, while simultaneously avoiding an unmanageable environment for the health care community.
Hairston said the committee’s first meeting will take place next week.
