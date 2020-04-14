Gov. Reeves to address school closures in Tuesday’s update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to address whether schools will re-open or remain closed during his briefing on Tuesday.
His decision comes as the state’s shelter in place order is set to expire in one week on April 20.
During his press conference on Monday, Reeves seemed eager to get things back to normal. However, he says re-opening Mississippi should come with caution.
"Even if we can make the decision to open up certain areas of the state, there may be some populations or certain geographic regions that it doesn’t make sense to open up, said Reeves. “We have to know that, if necessary, we have to be willing to immediately shelter in place for a specific town or region if we start seeing additional cases.”
Reeves announced last week that he would make a decision on April 14 regarding schools across the state.
“We know we still have more sacrifices to make. We know you’re relying on us to reopen. We see you and we hear you. We need to open things up as quickly as we can. as responsibly as we can,” said Reeves on Monday.
Reeves’ press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the governor live on WLOX. We will also be streaming his conference on the WLOX News app and on the WLOX Facebook page.
The Mississippi Department of Health said, as of Monday, there were 206 additional ICU beds available across the state and 84 COVID-19 patients currently on ventilators.
Nearly 3,000 Mississippi residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. Over 400 of those cases are residents from South Mississippi. In all, 98 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 12.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.