Funerals forced to change during COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Funerals typically involve large gatherings of people, usually hugging each other, as they remember a loved one. In the age of the coronavirus, even this part of life is forced to change.
“The home is to live, the funeral home is to heal” are the words that Jeff O’Keefe Jr. shared on Tuesday when he was explaining how Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes continues to help South Mississippians navigate through the stricter guidelines now in place due to the coronavirus.
“The necessity of what we do hasn’t changed, but the procedure of which we’re doing everything has had to change," O’Keefe said.
From the beginning of the conversation with clients, O’Keefe said, much of what he has always done is different.
“Being able to handle all of the arrangements either by phone, email, Zoom meeting, FaceTime, just to allow people the comfort and availability to not have to come into the funeral home if they don’t wish to,” said O’Keefe.
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes has six locations in South Mississippi. Even though each of their funeral homes are built to serve the masses, they are also uniquely designed to serve small groups as well— in an effort to stay in line with CDC guidelines.
“We took what was once an open stateroom, and we’ve actually been able to partition off the three walls. What that will allow will be family gatherings of ten or less— potentially to still have their own safe, sanitary space— to be able to pay their respects to their family members," said O’Keefe.
There is even an online option for people that aren’t able to gather with family.
“We have that availability for the live streaming. That way, if there are other family members that are out of the area, they can be a part of the service that way. We would essentially still have a traditional service with just the ten or fewer family members and then people would be able to watch remotely," said O’Keefe.
Larger gatherings will be honored, O’Keefe said, once social distancing guidelines have been rescinded.
“That’s why we’ve implemented the complimentary visitations and memorial services for after the fact. So that friends of the family can come and pay their respects and really just be a part of the formal service that we’re all kind of used to," O’Keefe said.
While this pandemic has forced businesses to shut down or furlough their staff, this has not been the case for O’Keefe.
“We work seven days a week. Business hasn’t slowed down at all,” O’Keefe said. In terms of procedure, not much has changed for his staff either.
“We’ve always been set up to handle specific circumstances as needed. Whether it be any time of infectious disease or anything of that nature, we’ve always had those types of procedures in place and we’ve always been ready. The difference is that, now, we’re handling every situation in that nature,” O’Keefe told WLOX.
O’Keefe said that he and his team understand the strain placed upon first-responders as they are right there with police, fire, and medical staff during this time of uncertainty.
“You know, we’re kind of right there with them. It’s a time of need when a death has occurred. Working with hospice nurses, the fire department, the police department, the coroner’s office— we’re kind of the guy in the background and area, always ready and available to assist in any way that we can whenever we’re bringing someone into our care," said O’Keefe.
