Fire officials warn of respiratory issues from outdoor smoke

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Smoke from a large brush fire that blew across Highway 90 in Jackson County, traveled all the way to northern sections of the County.
Moss Point Fire Chief, Justin McMillan, is warning people about respiratory issues from smoke inhalation.
“Anybody that’s got heart or lung disease, and especially with the COVID-19 stuff going on right now— being a respiratory illness— we really are concerned about those people," said McMillan. "Especially with as many folks that might have it and not be symptomatic. It could make that much much worse.”
When battling a fire, there are more issues to deal with than just the flames.
“Smoke is one of the biggest problems that we have when it comes to fires," said McMillan. "Especially with woods fires.”
You may be miles from the fire, but with high winds, smoke can travel a long distance. McMillan said the best thing you can do is to get out of an area that has smoke in the air.
“If you are unable to evacuate on your own, you can call 911 and we’ll help you get out," said McMillan. "If neither one of those things are possible, just make sure that you keep all your doors and windows closed, and you can run your air conditioner— just turn off your fresh air intake.”
Jackson County Fire District Chief Anthony Johnson says that with a large brush fire, like the one on Monday evening, you’re going to have areas still smoldering down near the roots. Johnson said he is going to have crews driving through the area multiple times each day to make sure everything remains under control.
