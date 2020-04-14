Feeding tornado-impacted communities is personal for Operation BBQ Relief worker

“They’re very thankful. They’re appreciative that we’re here. And we’re only here because of the support of the people like friends who give us supplies to be here. The Giving Back Foundation partners with local churches after disasters, so we want to build up the local church and help them help their community. Our neighbors here in the Sartinville area want to know how to help. They’re giving. Even those who have been affected are bringing us supplies and they want to know how they can help their neighbors.”