“Ear Savers” being donated to medical professionals

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Crocheting isn’t just a hobby for Madison Knight, it’s a passion, one that is now a huge help to nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Me and my mom were walking in Walmart, just for thirty minutes and we had masks on and my ears were killing me," Knight, Owner of Hooked on Faith, told WLOX.
"These nurses, they have to spend 24/7 wearing these and I can’t imagine what they go through. So I just thought, how do I make it to where it doesn’t hurt the back of their ears?”
A comfortable invention the 13-year-old calls “Ear Savers” are not only making a difference in her own community, but all over the country.
“Today I shipped off 21 envelopes full of them heading out. Today I shipped to 11 states and I’m not sure where we’re going to tomorrow," Madison’s mother, Rebekah Wilks Knight, said. "I’ve got to get everything back out. I’m her little secretary right now, keeping track of who gets what, how many, where they go.”
“It’s very exciting. Whenever we are getting the donations, they are going to BackPack Buddies in Hurley and Vancleave," Madison said. "It’s crazy to think how big this got.”
Madison has made 350 Ear Savers since last Thursday, sending shipments to New York, Florida, Colorado, and Tennessee to name a few. She’s also collected over six hundred dollars in donations as her creation comes at no cost at all.
“Well right now, there’s a lot going on and I didn’t want to make people pay for this because you don’t want to capitalize on a crisis," Madison told WLOX.
"They need this. There is a bible verse saying how if you do good, do everything to the best of your ability and God will bless you. I feel like I am sort of showing that.”
The Knights say all donations are going to the Back Pack Buddies in Hurley and Vancleave and you can make a donation on the group’s Facebook page below.
Backpack Buddies of Vancleave - https://www.facebook.com/Backpack-Buddies-of-Vancleave-417415168323029/
Backpack Buddies of East Central - https://www.facebook.com/BackpackBuddies/
