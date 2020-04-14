Death toll from Easter Sunday storms rises to 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirms another death from Easter Sunday tornadoes.
Twelve people are now confirmed dead from severe weather after another person in Jones County died. The fatalities include:
- Carroll – 1 Fatality
- Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities
- Jones – 3 fatalities
- Lawrence – 2 fatalities
- Panola – 1 Fatality
- Walthall – 1 fatality
Thirty counties in the state reported damage from the storms. This includes hundreds of damaged or destroyed homes.
As of Tuesday morning, 37,000 people are without power in the state.
