COVID-19 testing restrictions frustrate physicians

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Physicians have the tests, but they can’t use them.
That’s what doctors at two Coast clinics have told WLOX after purchasing COVID-19 tests that promise faster results.
Primary Care Plus in Gulfport offered the test for two days last week before realizing that there was a federal restriction against using them.
Dr. George Loukatos of Alpha Urgent Care also purchased a box of the tests he believed would tell his patients quickly about their COVID-19 status. He had already purchased one of the first machines given emergency approval by the FDA for faster test results of nasal swab tests.
“There’s 18,000 of these machines, and they’re calling for another 50,000 to be made,” Loukatos said. “Well, we’ve got one of the 18,000 sitting with the cellophane still on it unused, because we can’t use it.”
It is the same machine that processed President Donald Trump’s test.
Both tests are designed for point-of-care use, but they can not be used by most clinics because the FDA did not lift the laboratory certification restriction on them from CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments). That means that the tests can only be processed by hospitals or commercial laboratories that are already swamped processing COVID tests.
The FDA has issued 34 emergency use waivers for COVID-19 tests, but all of them fall under the same laboratory restriction.
“From my standpoint,” said Loukatos, “We’re in the middle of an epidemic. The press is constantly telling the public we need more testing. There’s got to be a middle ground where we can at least get some of these tests approved to the providers on the front lines to make testing available to their patients.”
Dr. Jay Sheth, of Primary Care Plus, agrees.
“We should be able to perform this test, but given that FDA has not cleared it for a point of care testing under CLIA waved, we are not able to perform those tests in our Mississippi location,” he said via Skype from his office in Atlanta.
“It appears that it is stuck at FDA level, and we are hopeful that FDA gets this test approved,” he said.
In order to provide some guarantee that the tests are accurate, the government is restricting physicians on their use while encouraging manufacturers to make more of them.
“There’s 70 companies out there producing these tests all of a sudden, how do we control which tests are valid and which tests aren’t?” Loukatos asked, understanding that there have to be controls.
“We need to be able to give (patients) answers, and right now it is taking way too long to give them answers,” he said from his Biloxi clinic.
“Right now we’re doing the nasal swabs, and those have taken anywhere from 12 to 14 days to come back. Our most recent vendor promised 48-hour turnaround and we’re at day seven with no results still.
“It’s very frustrating to me as a provider to have both of the cutting edge tests, both the serology test and the 15-minute nasal swab test, sitting here unused because of basically red tape,” he said.
Even though it is a federal regulation, the state department of health can waive the CLIA laboratory certification requirement. Mississippi CLIA Program Director Nancy Cheatham told WLOX, “We haven’t had any requests for waived certificates for testing with COVID-19, because there aren’t any tests available.”
As long as the regulations remain as is, the clinics might as well not have the tests.
“The big problem that we as providers have is although these tests are out there, and they’re being advertised. But what’s not being talked about is the average provider can’t use these because we don’t have the authorization through CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) to use them,” Loukatos said.
“Our patients want to know what’s going on, and I think if the technology is there to provide those answers, we need to be utilizing them.”
