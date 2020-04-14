Cooler this morning. Sunny and pleasantly dry today.

Finally feeling much more like April with this morning’s temperatures in the 50s, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Crisp and pleasantly dry today with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 70s to near 80. Expect abundant sunshine today. Wednesday looks cooler with highs in the lower 70s. High pressure should keep us nice and dry through midweek. But, we’ll notice increasing humidity by Friday into the weekend. This added moisture could lead to wet weather at times on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, models are showing the WLOX area’s best rain chances mainly on Sunday as a rain system moves in from the west. Rain should clear out next Monday as dry high pressure arrives.