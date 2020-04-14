Boys & Girls Club of Gulf Coast launches virtual conference series, inspiring young athletes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast began a series of Facebook live events Tuesday for kids across South Mississippi.
Gulfport native and founder of LiGoR Sports Performance Chris McNair spoke with young athletes along with Hattiesburg native and current New York Giant Mark McLaurin about how they stay motivated and active during quarantine.
“It was cool because not every day do you get to hear somebody’s story that we’re going through right now," Pass Christian middle school student-athlete, Jayden Acker said.
“Hearing them talk about how they got there teaches everybody, not just me, not to get complacent and keep working to get better, and be the best you can be," said another Pass Christian middle school student-athlete, Perry Williams.
Despite not being able to practice with teammates in large groups, these young athletes are still finding ways to stay fit.
“Probably go outside for a couple minutes, shoot around, and work out afterward,” D’Iberville student-athlete Amari Wright said.
“I’m constantly outside— working on my speed, agility, and shot,” Williams added.
What keeps them motivated through such uncertain times?
“Always try, never give up, make sure you have a reason you’re doing it,” Gulfport high school student-athlete James Davis said. “Don’t just do it to do it.”
“Someone will always want your spot,” Acker added. “No matter what you do, work hard.”
After listening to some words of wisdom from a pair of role models, the kids learned a lot about life both on and off the field.
“I used to watch him when he was in college,” Davis said. “To get a story from him is pretty inspiring.”
“It was good to learn life lessons from them, the struggles they go through, and how you can relate to them almost," Wright said.
The next edition of the series will feature LSU quarterback and St. Stanislaus alumnus, Myles Brennan, on Thursday at 1 pm. on the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast Facebook page.
