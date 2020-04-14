Additional non-Ingalls employee tests positive for COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The total number of Ingalls employees that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus remains at 17; however, an additional non-Ingalls employee tested positive for the virus, bringing the total of non-Ingalls workers with COVID-19 to three. The most recent non-Ingalls employee that tested positive was last on-site on April 11th.
So far, eight employees were cleared to return back to work.
As announced last week, the president of Ingalls Shipbuilding touched on the point regarding their plan to enforce appropriate safety measures. The plan entailed an hour break between the first and second shifts to carry out the effective cleaning and sanitization procedures.
They are continuing to ensure equipment and facilities are cleaned every night, as well as on the weekends.
In regard to the cases reported as of April 14, they are as follows:
Tuesday, April 14
- Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 11
Monday, April 13
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, April 12
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 11
- Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
- Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
Friday, April 10
- Employee, LPD 29, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was April 2
Thursday, April 9
- Employee, LPD 29, quarantined from previous case, last day in yard was March 21
Wednesday, April 8
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 7
- Employee, DDG 121, last day in yard was March 24
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 1
Monday, April 6
- Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 25
Sunday, April 5
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 4
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, April 3
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, April 2
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, April 1
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was March 27
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 27
Tuesday, March 31
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was March 21
- Employee, Office Trailer, last day in yard was March 30
Monday, March 30
- Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20
Sunday, March 29
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, March 28
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25
Friday, March 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21
Thursday, March 26
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20
Wednesday, March 25
- Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20
Tuesday, March 24
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, March 23
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, March 22
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20
