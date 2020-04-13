United States Marine Inc. in Gulfport awarded $108 million contract for Combatant Craft Assault

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An announcement regarding a $108 million, five-year contract was awarded to the United Staes Marine Inc. to build the Combatant Craft Assault (CCA).
According to the USMI, “the CCA is part of a family of vessels within the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM),”, and they noted that it “has proven to be a versatile and reliable craft used in maritime missions around the world in support of USSOCOM’s global strategies.”
“USMI looks forward to continuing our work on behalf of the warfighter and we appreciate the confidence the United States Special Operations Command continues to have in us. We are also proud to work with the tremendous Members and Staff of the Mississippi delegation" Barry Dreyfus Jr., Chief Executive Officer of USMI said. "They are instrumental in ensuring that our military has what it needs and that the Defense Industrial Base in Mississippi is protected. We appreciate their leadership in these uncertain times.”
The contract was supported by Congressman Steve Palazzo, who made a comment sharing his excitement about this recent announcement.
“For decades, USMI in Gulfport has played a direct hand in strengthening America’s national defense. This 5-year contract will provide continued support for their mission and south Mississippi’s defense economy. Combatant Craft Assault ships are an essential part of protecting America’s maritime security, and I am proud to support the trusted hands at USMI through my position on the House Appropriations Committee,” Palazzo said.
For more information on USMI, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.