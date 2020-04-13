United States Marine Inc. in Gulfport awarded $108 million contract for Combatant Craft Assault

“USMI looks forward to continuing our work on behalf of the warfighter and we appreciate the confidence the United States Special Operations Command continues to have in us. We are also proud to work with the tremendous Members and Staff of the Mississippi delegation" Barry Dreyfus Jr., Chief Executive Officer of USMI said. "They are instrumental in ensuring that our military has what it needs and that the Defense Industrial Base in Mississippi is protected. We appreciate their leadership in these uncertain times.”