Coast hotels prepare to offer helping hand to fight COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Coast hotels are volunteering to be part of a program called “Hospitality for Hope” to provide beds if needed.
During this program, hotels would be working in conjunction with the Department of Human Services, allowing the government to lease hotel rooms for COVID-19 patients— if the number of available hospital beds exceeds critical mass.
“We can make a significant difference because we’re right in the middle of the pandemic. To make sure there are enough hospital beds, to take care of the people who are sick with the virus and other illnesses— that are critical to saving lives,” said Kenny Glavin, Area Director of Hotel Operations at Biloxi Lodging LLC.
According to the Mississippi Hotel and Hospitality Association, the State Department of Health would have to sign off on the program before it would be approved in Mississippi. Nonetheless, some hotels on the Coast have said they would make rooms available if the need arises.
“Right now, they want to identify the hotels that are willing to lease their properties for this endeavor. And if they have to pull the trigger, they can quickly reach out to get them to sign agreements so they’ll know exactly what kind of supply is available,” Glavin said.
The use of hotel rooms would be a source of last resort.
Meanwhile, Glavin’s company— which runs two hotels at Centennial Plaza— has reached a private agreement with Memorial Hospital in Gulfport to provide rooms for health professionals, who are concerned about being exposed to the virus and possibly taking it home to their families. A wing at the Oasis hotel has been set aside to meet this need.
“We’re providing 30 rooms that are occupied, right now, for folks who are working in the hospital and don’t want to go home and possibly infect their loved ones,” said Glavin.
More than 16,000 hotels have signed up nationwide for Hospitality for Hope. So far, more than 200 hotels have agreed to participate in Mississippi.
