Nice stretch of weather this week

It’s going to feel great today! The humidity will stay low and highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll see some more sun into the afternoon.
It will be cool and crisp tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday afternoon will be really nice with highs in the upper 70s. A stalled front could bring a few showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but rain chances remain slim. It will be cooler by Wednesday morning with lows near 50. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
We’ll stay dry and comfortable on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.