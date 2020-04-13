Moss Point natives take part in video campaign to promote social distancing

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Meal deliveries for students in Moss Point have been suspended, and the Chamber of Commerce is taking to social media with videos of Moss Point natives promoting the importance of sheltering in place.
A series of videos featuring professional athletes, doctors, and other familiar faces in Moss Point are being shared on Facebook to influence healthy behaviors, social distancing, and to let residents know they are not alone in this fight.
The President and CEO of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Paige Roberts, said the wording of these Facebook videos was by design.
“You have the words that the virus is killing our people and that our friends, families and neighbors are dying from it. So, that you’re catching the attention right off the bat of the gravity of the situation," said Roberts. "But, then you’re empowering them to keep that from happening by staying six feet a part, washing your hands and the various message of safety.”
The video campaign is a collaborative effort by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Singing River Health officials, and community leaders to promote healthy behavior specifically in Moss Point.
“Their numbers are such a concern, about their number of cases, and all of our deaths in Jackson County are Moss Point residents," said Roberts. "That’s why health officials and community leaders are concerned, but this also shows that people care.”
From professional athletes to community leaders, the people in the videos were specifically selected to help spread the word about staying safe.
“Every group of people has somebody who can influence that group," said Roberts. "When you identify who the right influencers are, that’s how you successfully get a message to a people.”
