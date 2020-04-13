Over 400 Coast residents diagnosed with COVID-19 as state numbers reach almost 3,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 3,000 Mississippi residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. Over 400 of those cases are residents from South Mississippi.
On April 13, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 161 new cases and two new deaths were reported Monday.
MSDH reports a total of 406 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That is up 16 cases from what was reported for the six coastal counties on Sunday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 98 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 12, according to MSDH. Of those, 28 were South Mississippi residents.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH. In South Mississippi, there are a total of seven facilities that have reported outbreaks.
Of the nearly 3.000 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 147 cases of COVID-19, making it the county with the fourth highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 259 cases; Desoto County is reporting 178 cases; and, Lauderdale County is reporting 150 cases.
The most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 873 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
To date, 70 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of those cases are seen in children ages 11-17.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 55% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 36% of the patients are white. A total of 67% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 occurred in people with cardiovascular disease.
As of April 5, a total of 20,370 tests were issued statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers.
As of April 12, a total of 9,412 tests have been administered for coronavirus by the MSDH lab. Of those tests, a total of 1,020 have came back positive.
As of April 12, the state reports that 29% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released. The number of recovery rates has also not been released by the health department.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
