Mississippi native won’t let COVID-19 rain on his music-filled parade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Normally, you’ll find Rain Jaudon grooving through a four-night-a-week gig over at Tropical Isle in New Orleans. His Trop Rock band “Rhythm and Rain” has been a staple there for some time.
But then, COVID-19 shut down the party, and he said it rained down on him a few days later.
“That Thursday, the 16th, it just kind of started with the dry cough,” Jaudon says. “The next day, I went to get tested and the fever was up more. It just kind of hit like a ton of bricks.”
Which meant his health and his livelihood had also suddenly hit the bricks— at least for the time being. For this Indianola, Mississippi native, the scenario could easily be the lyrics to a Delta blues song.
The symptoms really kicked in about the 16th, and they really kicked in that weekend,” he said. “I think I got tested on the 26th—by that time the fever had stopped for a day or two, the Tylenol had worked, but then it came back a vengeance. The headaches were the worst. Headaches that wouldn’t go away— sleep deprivation-type headaches. It kept running and running, so it was probably a good 14-16 days before I started feeling human again.”
But, Jaudon added, he had lots of support to help him negotiate the COVID-19 landscape.
"A lot of folks were praying for us," he said. "My family was taking care of us and me from every angle, and I really didn't let the fear set in or let the panic set in.
Now Rain says it’s all about getting back his strength, his normal sleep patterns, and getting the band back together once the COVID-19 pandemic leaves the building.
“You think, ‘Oh, it was just a bad case of the flu.’ But when reality sets in, it really was a life-threatening disease that I caught,” Jaudon said. “The simplest activities these days really wear me out. I’ve sat down and tried to do a couple of songs a night. I really haven’t tried to sing, it’s been a learning experience and frustrating trying to re-teach my hands how to play guitar again.”
