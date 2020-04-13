Mississippi native won’t let COVID-19 rain on his music-filled parade

The symptoms really kicked in about the 16th, and they really kicked in that weekend,” he said. “I think I got tested on the 26th—by that time the fever had stopped for a day or two, the Tylenol had worked, but then it came back a vengeance. The headaches were the worst. Headaches that wouldn’t go away— sleep deprivation-type headaches. It kept running and running, so it was probably a good 14-16 days before I started feeling human again.”