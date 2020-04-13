MGCCC now offering more paths to becoming a registered nurse

“Results indicated a growing need for additional well-educated, well-trained, professional nurse graduates (RNs and LPNs), on the Gulf Coast, that are caring, compassionate, and professional,” she said. “Based on this assessment, we decided to transform the curricula preparing ADN and PN students to work collaboratively and effectively with other health care professionals. By focusing on interprofessional clinical experiences and practices, providing opportunities for a more seamless career transition into the nursing profession aligned more and more with the mission of the college and the entire health sciences division.”