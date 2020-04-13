MGCCC now offering more paths to becoming a registered nurse

TRADITION, Miss. (WLOX) - Beginning this summer, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will offer a new path for people interested in pursuing nursing as a career.
MGCCC received approval through the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) to begin offering an Associate Degree Nursing Program option on evenings and weekends beginning summer 2020.
The program was granted approval from ACEN in November 2019 and from the Mississippi Institutions for Higher Learning on February 7, 2020.
Currently, there are two similar pathways that allow licensed practical nurses to transition to registered nurses. The Transition-into-Professional-Nursing Pathway (TPNP) will create new bridge programs for EMS/paramedics and respiratory therapists to do the same.
Dr. Joan Hendrix, associate vice president of the Health Sciences Division, said that the initial feasibility study was conducted 10 years ago in 2010, and again in 2018, to assess the practicality of offering an evening/weekend nursing program at MGCCC.
“Results indicated a growing need for additional well-educated, well-trained, professional nurse graduates (RNs and LPNs), on the Gulf Coast, that are caring, compassionate, and professional,” she said. “Based on this assessment, we decided to transform the curricula preparing ADN and PN students to work collaboratively and effectively with other health care professionals. By focusing on interprofessional clinical experiences and practices, providing opportunities for a more seamless career transition into the nursing profession aligned more and more with the mission of the college and the entire health sciences division.”
Applications for the associate degree nursing evening/weekend options must be submitted by May 15, 2020. The first day of classes is set for May 30.
For more information about MGCCC and the other health sciences pathways offered, visit the college’s website.
