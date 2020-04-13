Civilian childcare worker at Stennis identified as NCBC employee who died from COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who worked as a childcare provider at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County has died from coronavirus.
Carol Jackson was employed at the Naval Construction Battalion Center’s Child Development Center at Stennis. Base officials said Sunday that Jackson, who worked as a civilian employee, had died.
Jackson identified herself as being high risk and self-isolated on March 23. She did not display symptoms of the virus until March 30, 2020, when she went to Forrest General Hospital Urgent Care. She was admitted to the ICU and tested for COVID-19. The test results returned a positive result on April 1, 2020.
It is believed that Jackson contracted the illness due to community spread and did not get it from the workplace.
“My sincere condolences go out to Mrs. Carol Jackson’s family, said Capt. Bill Whitmire, commanding officer of the Naval Construction Battalion Center. “Her memory will live on with the children she has influenced within the child and youth program with her kind and caring soul. She dedicated her life (20 years) to caring and teaching others. Her coworkers and other associates continue to feel blessed having known her and worked with such a dedicated and loving person.”
Another childcare worker who worked at the Seabee base in Gulfport showed symptoms of coronavirus but ended up testing negative.
