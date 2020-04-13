Civilian childcare worker at Stennis identified as NCBC employee who died from COVID-19

“My sincere condolences go out to Mrs. Carol Jackson’s family, said Capt. Bill Whitmire, commanding officer of the Naval Construction Battalion Center. “Her memory will live on with the children she has influenced within the child and youth program with her kind and caring soul. She dedicated her life (20 years) to caring and teaching others. Her coworkers and other associates continue to feel blessed having known her and worked with such a dedicated and loving person.”