Four coast non-profits receive $65,000 in grant money as response to COVID-19 crisis

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic impact it has played on individuals and families on the Coast, four local nonprofit agencies will receive $65,000 in grants, according to an announcement made on Monday by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and United Way of South Mississippi.
The goal of the grants is to help families and individuals directly affected by layoffs or work disruptions caused by the pandemic. The money will help to provide their essential needs such as temporary housing, rental assistance, food, hygiene products, medicines, etc.
Catholic Charities, Manna Ministries, St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy and Hancock Resource Center all will receive funding from the grants.
Both the president of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation as well as the CEO of United Way of South Mississippi noted their gratitude and appreciate that they are able to assist those in the community, who are greatly affected by the novel coronavirus.
“As Coastal Mississippi suffers yet another disaster, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation is pleased to again work with United Way of South Mississippi and others to attempt to meet the needs of our communities”, said Rodger Wilder, President of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
“I am proud to partner with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to fund these frontline agencies who are meeting the needs of individuals and families”, said Kathy Springer, CEO United Way of South Mississippi.
