First in Mississippi: Beetles discovered in fruit shipments at Port of Gulfport

There are more than 30,000 species of scarabs, often found in Costa Rica. They are stout-bodied beetles, many with bright metallic colors, measuring between 1.5 and 160 mm. Their larvae, called grubs, are C-shaped and are pale yellow or white. The grubs mostly live underground or under debris, so are not exposed to sunlight. Many scarabs are scavengers that recycle dung, carrion, or decaying plant material. Others, such as the Japanese beetle, are plant-eaters.