5 fire units work to put out 100-acre brushfire billowing smoke over Highway 90

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Highway 90, between MS-63 and MS-611 and Franklin Creek Rd., is temporarily closed due to a large bushfire stretching smoke across four lanes of traffic. Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use another route if possible.
On Monday afternoon, a large brushfire blew over Highway 90 and jumped over to the other side of the highway, according to an official from the MS Forestry Commission.
Meacham Harlow with the MS Forestry Commission said the fire is about 100-acres and growing, causing five fire units to work fast and minimize the flames. She said that no structures are involved or in danger at this time.
Highway Patrol and local law enforcement have put blockages to prevent cars from entering into the dangerous areas.
Fire officials told WLOX that they believe the fire started from a down powerline; however, they are not sure where this powerline was located.
The Jackson County Fire Department is working together with the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Pascagoula, Escatawpa and North East Jackson County Fire Department to stop the fire from spreading.
There are limited details at this time, and the story will be updated as more information is released.
