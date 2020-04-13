Diamondhead woman shares hard lesson as a warning to others

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Fraud is a billion-dollar enterprise, according to the Federal Trade Commission, with more than 1.4 billion dollars lost in 2018— a 38% increase from the previous year.
Tobey Porter was minding her business when a friend from high school contacted her online. Because of the coronavirus, many are relying on digital communication, so she thought nothing of it and was excited to reconnect.
“She told me that she was busy investing grant money that she had got. I said, ‘Are you talking about the $1,200 stimulus?’ She said, ‘No, the $120,000 that came from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,’" Porter said.
This seemed reputable, Porter said, because she had recently seen something on TV that mentioned Bill Gates was stepping away from his business to focus time on his foundation and the coronavirus.
She was then directed, via text, to an application. She obliged because she trusted her friend.
“I’ve known Lorraine for a long, long time. But, actually, that was never Lorraine. That was the scammers using her name," said Porter.
She was never asked for bank account information or credit card numbers. Instead, Porter was given instructions.
“After I filled out the application, and they approved it, they told me that they needed $2,000 for insurance to send the money to me— that would cover handling fees also. They told me to go to Walmart, get four gift cards, $500," said Porter.
Via text messages, Porter was told to take pictures of the front and backs of the cards, and the receipt and text them over. Within hours of sending the texts, the cards had been depleted and Porter was being asked for $3,500 for additional landing fees at the state airport for the arrival of her grant money.
“At that point, I started challenging them, told them that I thought it was fraudulent and that I was going to report them. Well, they just kept leading me on and on. I never did send the money and that was it," Porter said.
Porter hopes that her story can help others avoid losing their money. She has not reported the scam yet, but Porter said that she plans to file the report with the Attorney General.
