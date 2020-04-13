Caregiver accused of using identity theft to defraud 77-year-old widow

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Vancleave woman is facing charges after police say she defrauded a 77-year-old widow she helped care for.
Tammie Scott had access to the victim’s bank accounts and credit cards because she helped the woman pay bills and buy necessities, said Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan Lemaire.
Scott used the victim’s personal information to open additional accounts and lines of credit, which she then used to acquire $140,000 worth of goods and services, said Lemaire. This took place over a period of two years before it was discovered.
On Feb. 2, Ocean Springs Police began to investigate the identity theft. Investigators conducted a credit check and began checking the victim’s bank and multiple credit card companies.
Scott was arrested in Hopkins County, Texas, several weeks after the investigation began. On April 8, she was extradited back to South Mississippi.
She is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and is being held in Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
