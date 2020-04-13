Biloxi’s Colten Keith preparing for next stage of his career

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi baseball star Colten Keith is no stranger to change. The high school senior had lived in three different states before coming to the Coast but overcame the obstacle of moving pretty quickly.
“It was difficult at first to make new friends, but I settled in real quick and I got into baseball and baseball season and made some friends," Keith said. "So, it wasn’t too bad.”
After he settled in and called Biloxi home, he helped lead the Indians to a 29-win season and picked up Gatorade Player of the Year in the Magnolia State as a junior. Now with his senior season left perhaps unfinished, the next time he puts on a uniform, it may be for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
“I have a really good relationship with the coaching staff, they have a great program and great history," Keith said of his future school. "It was a good fit for me.”
But as is the life of a highly regarded baseball prospect, Colten is also preparing for the upcoming MLB draft, which will be restructured amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before those new draft plans become finalized, Colten is working out on his own to get ready to put on a show in front of professional scouts and coaches - whenever that opportunity comes.
“Once they come out with a draft date, we can put together workouts with other teams," Keith said. "Until that happens, I really have no plans, no idea what’s going to happen.”
But as he's shown in the past, change and the unknown are challenges he is fully capable of overcoming.
“I’m just taking it one day at a time, that’s what I’m going to do most of my career," Keith said. "I’m going to put in the work every day, do what I can on the field, control what I can control, and see where it takes me.”
